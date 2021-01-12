Deputy fire-EMS chief retires from 'best job in the world'

Altman’s last day on duty was Friday. A father of three and a grandfather of seven, he said he was looking forward to being able to carve out more time for family.

Hopes of whisking his wife away on a cruise will have to be put on pause until the pandemic is beaten. But they might map out a socially distanced driving trip to see national landmarks like Yosemite National Park and Mount Rushmore if it can be done safely.

“Other than that, we’re just going to hunker down at home and see what comes next,” he said. “We’re just going to enjoy our time together.”

Altman was promoted to deputy chief, one of two in the city department, in 2007. Just months later, he suffered a stroke that doctors worried would kill him.

Altman liked to joke he was too thick to realize how serious it was at the time. He made a full recovery and was back at work later that year.

There was never any doubt at the time that he’d want to be back at the department as soon as he could.

This place, he said, is where he’s made lifelong friends and built up years of memories. Good calls. Heart-rending calls. And everything in between.