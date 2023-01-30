 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

DEQ cites Christiansburg for sewer overflows

  • 0

State regulators have cited the town of Christiansburg for nearly 100 sewer overflows during a three-year period.

As part of an agreement with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the town will pay a fine of $49,140 and make improvements to its wastewater treatment system.

A consent order recently posted to DEQ’s website lists 93 unpermitted discharges from December 2019 to November 2022. The volume of each overflow ranged from a little more than 1 million gallons at 75 Mill Lane to 250 gallons at 1406 South Franklin Street.

Instead of making it to the Christiansburg Wastewater Treatment Facility as intended, the sewage flowed into Crab Creek, Town Branch and other tributaries of the New River.

Both Crab Creek and the New River are listed by DEQ as impaired from E. coli bacteria, and the discharges are considered a potential source of the pollution, the consent order states.

People are also reading…

According to DEQ, the town believes the problems were related to record rainfalls, which included 61 inches in 2020, nearly twice the yearly average.

Of the 93 discharges listed in DEQ documents, 60 occurred in 2020. Thirteen of the overflows were determined to have no impact on water quality.

DEQ issued warning letters and notices of violations to town officials five times from between March 2020 and June 2022.

The town responded with documentation of the causes and proposed projects to address the overflows, including the replacement and upsizing of more than 2,500 feet of sewer lines and the relocation of a pipe that had been in a storm water channel.

In addition to that work, the town is required by the consent order to make improvements to its Arrowhead sewer system and submit to the state a detailed plan that outlines how it plans to prevent future problems.

The town provided the following comment:

"The town of Christiansburg continues to work closely with the Department of Environmental Quality to address items noted in the Consent Order. While there are anumber of factors, such as above average rainfall in 2020, that have contributed to the findings, the town has and continues to systematically address aging sewer infrastructure within the town’s sewer service area."

"As it is stated in the Consent Order, the town completed the College Street Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation project in September of 2020 and the Tower Road Inceptor Improvements in November of 2021. The town has identified additional projects that will further assist in eliminating overflow events in the future."

A certain mystique laps upon the shores. Even in the dead of winter on the Chesapeake Bay, there are still plenty of signs of life."This time of year, I notice how clear the water is," said Beth McGee, who has spent decades studying the nation's largest estuary.On the surface, things may look calm here. However, this watershed, which touches six states and spans over 64,000 square miles, is sick."All told, the bay is still struggling," said McGee, who works for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.Every year, the nonprofit gives this waterway a grade based on how healthy it is. This year, it received a D+.SEE MORE: Why is our water quality in question?"Climate change is making our restoration efforts more challenging. More severe storms are bringing more pollution into the bay," McGee said.Whats happening here has become a case study on just how hard it is to clean up and restore vital watersheds and estuaries, as well as reverse the impacts of pollution and global warming even as costly plans are being put in place nationwide to push back against climate change.Environmentalists first started realizing how polluted the Chesapeake was back in the 1970s. By 2010, government agencies, nonprofits and environmentalists started taking action to clean it up."People across the country were saying, 'We need to watch this,' because they are setting themselves up for success. They have plans. They have accountability that no other watershed has had," McGee added.Thirteen years later, though, progress has been slow.Across the lower 48 states, there are 78 major watersheds, essentially basins catching water from rivers as they hit the sea. But of the more than 700,000 miles of waterways in the U.S., nearly 51% are impaired by pollution."One hundred years ago, people didnt give rivers and streams much thought," explained Matt Ehrhart with the Stroud Water Research Center. "Clean, fresh water is one of the most vital resources we have."Ehrhart says that these days, most pollutants in our nation's watersheds come from agriculture. Fertilizers and pesticides used on crops often run off into nearby rivers and streams. There are other causes, like runoff from the road salt we use in the winter."Its critical the way we live on the landscape doesnt unduly impact those resources," he added.SEE MORE: Flint: The poisoning of an American city
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts weigh in on whether a fungal pandemic like in the ‘The Last of Us’ is possible

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert