DEQ cites Christiansburg for sewer overflows

State regulators have cited the town of Christiansburg for nearly 100 sewer overflows during a three-year period.

As part of an agreement with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the town will pay a fine of $49,140 and make improvements to its wastewater treatment system.

A consent order recently posted to DEQ’s website lists 93 unpermitted discharges from December 2019 to November 2022. The volume of each overflow ranged from a little more than 1 million gallons at 75 Mill Lane to 250 gallons at 1406 South Franklin Street.

Instead of making it to the Christiansburg Wastewater Treatment Facility as intended, the sewage flowed into Crab Creek, Town Branch and other tributaries of the New River.

Both Crab Creek and the New River are listed by DEQ as impaired from E. coli bacteria, and the discharges are considered a potential source of the pollution, the consent order states.

According to DEQ, the town believes the problems were related to record rainfalls, which included 61 inches in 2020, nearly twice the yearly average.

Of the 93 discharges listed in DEQ documents, 60 occurred in 2020. Thirteen of the overflows were determined to have no impact on water quality.

DEQ issued warning letters and notices of violations to town officials five times from between March 2020 and June 2022.

The town responded with documentation of the causes and proposed projects to address the overflows, including the replacement and upsizing of more than 2,500 feet of sewer lines and the relocation of a pipe that had been in a storm water channel.

In addition to that work, the town is required by the consent order to make improvements to its Arrowhead sewer system and submit to the state a detailed plan that outlines how it plans to prevent future problems.

The town provided the following comment:

"The town of Christiansburg continues to work closely with the Department of Environmental Quality to address items noted in the Consent Order. While there are anumber of factors, such as above average rainfall in 2020, that have contributed to the findings, the town has and continues to systematically address aging sewer infrastructure within the town’s sewer service area."

"As it is stated in the Consent Order, the town completed the College Street Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation project in September of 2020 and the Tower Road Inceptor Improvements in November of 2021. The town has identified additional projects that will further assist in eliminating overflow events in the future."