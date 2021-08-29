DEQ taking public comments on Mountain Valley Pipeline stream crossings

In asking the state water board to stop Mountain Valley from completing the crossings, Sligh cited the company’s “deplorable record of violating environmental rules since it began work.”

Muddy water has often flowed unchecked from construction areas when it rains, and DEQ found more than 300 violations of erosion and sediment control regulations.

Mountain Valley counters that record levels of rainfall were responsible for many of the infractions, and that it has made improvements since 2018 in curbing storm water runoff.

While work has continued along parts of the pipeline’s route that steer clear of water bodies, a 3.5-mile section that passes through the Jefferson National Forest is still off limits.

In 2018, concerns about erosion prompted a federal court to remand a permit from the U.S. Forest Service that would have allowed the pipeline to burrow through sections of public woodlands in Giles and Montgomery counties.

The Forest Service renewed its approval in January but required Mountain Valley to wait until it has all of its permits in hand before resuming work in the national forest.

Final action on the stream crossing permits by state and federal agencies is not expected until early next year.