DEQ to take public comments on water pollution in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is taking public comments on how to best clean up the state’s polluted rivers, lakes and tidal waters.

DEQ is updating its biennial listing of impaired waters, which fail to meet water quality standards for one or more of six designated uses: aquatic life, fish consumption, shellfishing, recreation, wildlife and public water supply. Once public input is received, the agency will develop a priority list for cleanup plans, also known as Total Maximum Daily Loads. TMDLs determine the amount of a pollutant a water body can receive and still meet water quality standards.

The latest assessment found impairments in 15,857 miles of rivers, 94,789 acres of lakes and 2,136 square miles of estuaries.

TMDLs have been approved for 33 segments of rivers, creeks and watersheds within the Roanoke River basin. The primary pollutants in the Roanoke River are bacteria from human and animal waste and sediment carried by storm water from roads, parking lots and construction sites.