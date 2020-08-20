DEQ traces Tinker Creek fuel leak to downtown Roanoke plant

A diesel fuel leak into Tinker Creek last month has been traced to the Coca-Cola bottling plant in downtown Roanoke.
About 2,500 gallons of fuel slowly escaped from the plant’s fueling station over about two weeks, according to Jon Newbill, a petroleum remediation specialist with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
The fuel flowed underground into a nearby culvert, then entered a storm sewer through a crack or joint in the pipe. From there it seeped into Lick Run, which is channeled under the downtown area, before surfacing and making its way to where Lick Run meets Tinker Creek, about a mile and a half from the Coca-Cola plant.
There was no documented harm to the public or the environment, Newbill said, largely because the leak was so gradual.
A petroleum sheen was reported on Tinker Creek on July 31. City officials urged the public to keep out of the water between where Lick Run enters the creek to the Roanoke River. The advisory has since been lifted for boating, but officials are still urging caution for swimming and fishing.
After placing absorbent booms in the creek to contain the fuel, DEQ began to look for its source.
They traced the sheen back upstream, following it to where Lick Run comes out of the ground near Campbell and Norfolk avenues. From there, officials checked manholes along the underground stream, narrowing the source to a small area.
DEQ had confirmed by Aug. 3 that the origin was the Coca-Cola plant on Shenandoah Avenue, Newbill said. There, they found a small leak under a diesel dispenser that allowed the fuel to go underground before it could be noticed.
Newbill said plant officials have been “very cooperative” in making repairs, helping with the cleanup and assisting in an investigation that continues.
