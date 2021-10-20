Deschutes to pour no more in Roanoke

Roanoke once had a promising future with Deschutes Brewery, but that keg has likely been tapped out.

The Oregon company announced in a letter penned by CEO Michael LaLonde that it would be closing its tasting room in downtown Roanoke at the end of the year.

Though profitability was an issue, with the Roanoke location only bringing in 30% of the business it did before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were other factors that led to Deschutes leaving the Star City, according to CFO Peter Skrbek.

The Market Street location was also not big enough to expand operations for a restaurant or brewery, he said. One of the two is required for breweries selling beer under Virginia law.

The Deschutes tasting room was exempt from this law until April 30, 2022, according to previous reporting by The Roanoke Times.

“I think 20% of the beer sold has to be brewed in house or you have to sell food,” Skrbek said.