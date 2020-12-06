Design chosen for pocket park in downtown Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG — A design has been selected for a downtown pocket park that will be located between the wings of Great Road on Main.

Downtown Christiansburg Inc., which is spearheading the project, announced the selection of the design last week and provided details on the park’s features. The organization regularly puts on events downtown, among other promotional activities.

Located at 100 W. Main St., Great Road on Main is an events venue that includes a cafe — Great Road Coffee.

The mini-park will feature outdoor seating and indigenous plants, according to DCI.

The organization said the park’s design was selected from designs drawn up by local firm Balzer and Associates.

DCI said it received a $3,000 grant from Rally SWVA in August 2019 to seed a community project. The organization, however, said the project will require more funding and that it’s working on several ideas that include commemorative pavers and sponsorships of plants and fixtures.

DCI is asking those interested in helping with the project to contact the organization directly through its website at www.downtownchristiansburg.org.

The design of the park aims to draw users toward the focal point, the historic bell that once hung in the steeple of the church that eventually became Great Road on Main, according to DCI. Seating spaces will be provided near the bell, as well a circular walk around it.

