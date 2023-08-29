One of Roanoke’s most pressing needs, continually talked about by city leaders, is affordable housing.

As a way to help address the situation, the city, in partnership with AIA Blue Ridge, is launching a competition. Funded in part by AARP, the competition invites designers to submit innovative concepts for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) that will contribute to positive transformation of neighborhoods, according to a city news release.

ADUs offer a versatile housing option that supports various needs within the community, including affordable housing, multigenerational living, and income generation. The city of recognizes the significance of ADUs in meeting these demands and has updated its zoning ordinance to allow ADUs in all residentially zoned districts, according to the release.

To facilitate the creation of ADUs, Roanoke has collaborated with AIA Blue Ridge to organize the design competition that encourages the design of ADUs in a manner that is respectful of the existing urban fabric. The winning ADU plans will be pre-approved for the public to use free-of-charge, making the creation of ADUs more attainable for the everyone within the community, according to the release.

The submission period is Friday through Sept. 30, with the winner to be announced Oct. 16.

The winning team will get $5,000 to produce construction documents of its design. Second place will earn $3,000 and third place will be awarded $2,000.

In addition to the competition, AIA Blue Ridge is hosting educational events to raise awareness about ADUs and share insights on their design:

Local ADU tour, Aug, 30, 4 to 6 p.m.: Participants will have the chance to visit local ADUs and witness firsthand how these units can harmoniously integrate into the urban landscape.

Online webinar, “Design For Aging,” Sept. 6, 12 to 1 p.m.: AIA Blue Ridge presents a webinar that explores standards and best practices for designing residential spaces for older adults. Speakers Chris McGill, AIA, and Helen Jadlowski, AIA, will share their experiences in creating senior living projects that prioritize accessibility, universal design, and ‘aging in place’ concepts.

For more information about the competition and educational events, please visit https://aiablueridge.org.