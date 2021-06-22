Despite restrictions, family flies from Britain to Roanoke for healthcare, hope

Regardless of the scientific reason, Sarah now understands simple sentences, responds to basic instructions and attempts to use sign language to say “more” and “all done,” where before she did not communicate in any way, her mother said.

“Before when we had physio in the UK, she’d start crying and I'd be like, ‘Oh, she's had enough,’ and then I’d cuddle her and we’d just give up, because I don't like seeing her upset, but now I know,” Laura Hattersley said. “Even if she's really upset after half an hour, if you just push through it, an hour later she might be smiling and playing.”

From rare condition, broader discoveries?

From a lab at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, Konark Mukherjee has studied the effects of the CASK gene mutation since 2011. The mutation was first recorded in medical literature only in 2008, he said.

“CASK is a just a gene, with a very essential function in the nervous system,” Mukherjee said. “If you have mutations in that gene, it can give rise to severe pediatric neurological issues.”