Developer remembered for helping Salem grow, and for giving back

Louis “Luke” Waldrop, the real estate developer known as the man who helped Salem grow in the post-World War II era, has died, after dedicating his later life to enriching young minds in the city he helped grow. He was 97 years old.
"Luke did so many things in Salem,” said former Salem Mayor Howard Packett. “He was big into the business and residential part of this town.”
A native of Roanoke born 1923, Waldrop died March 12, leaving behind an undeniable imprint on Salem's cityscape.
Packett said he was a reporter for The Roanoke Times when he first met Waldrop, and the two came to know each other well in the years to follow.
"When I was on Salem City Council, he was before us a lot on zoning issues, especially with a lot of stuff on West Salem," Packett said. "He found properties out there west of Salem and developed some really nice homes."
Land developed by his company, L.S. Waldrop Realty, include Middleton Gardens, West Club Forest, Woodbridge, Spartan Square, Salem Terrace at Harrogate, Caroline Forest Apartments and more than 900 single family homes, his obituary said. He had a mind for making the deal, Packett said.
"He was a hard nose," Packett said. "When he came to us for rezoning on Spartan Square, we didn't see eye to eye on a lot of things, but you know we finally we worked our way through it because of him, because he had the patience to deal with us."
And tirelessly dealing with people is something Waldrop will be remembered for.
"He had a reputation of a really big time real estate guy, and he worked it all the time. He would always try to sell some," Packett said. "He was still a promotion man when he was 95 years old.”
At home, Packett said his family grew up alongside Waldrop’s.
"I knew him well. My wife taught all of his children in the fourth grade at the old Broad Street school, and we got to know him pretty good," Packett said. "When my boys were little, he gave us a Labrador retriever which lived for 20 years."
Waldrop is survived by his six children, including two sons living in the Roanoke Valley, his obituary said. He was the good-humored type who people remember meeting, Packett said.
"He lived a long, good life and he had a great family, and I was lucky enough to be close to a lot of them," Packett said. "We're going to miss him, like we miss a lot of the old timers. He was one of a kind."
Waldrop introduced himself as someone wanting to help, said Robert Sandel, president of Virginia Western Community College, and that commitment never wavered.
“We never went to Luke — he came to us,” Sandel said, recalling a more than decade-old phone call during which the two met. “He said he wanted to help provide opportunities for young people, particularly those in the Salem region to go to college.”
Sandel said Waldrop wanted to maximize access and hope for young people in Salem, believing in education as the great equalizer and key to success.
“He was really very passionate about Salem people. He made it a mission that he was going to provide opportunities for those young people,” Sandel said. “Over the last dozen years, probably hundreds of students benefited by this.”
Waldrop’s contributions to educating the city’s youth, in addition to his real estate presence, are evidence of a long-lasting legacy.
“He wanted to give back. Even in his late 90s, he still wanted to give back. He never wavered,” Sandel said. “He built many lives in Salem that will impact the city for years to come.”