Developer remembered for helping Salem grow, and for giving back

And tirelessly dealing with people is something Waldrop will be remembered for.

"He had a reputation of a really big time real estate guy, and he worked it all the time. He would always try to sell some," Packett said. "He was still a promotion man when he was 95 years old.”

At home, Packett said his family grew up alongside Waldrop’s.

"I knew him well. My wife taught all of his children in the fourth grade at the old Broad Street school, and we got to know him pretty good," Packett said. "When my boys were little, he gave us a Labrador retriever which lived for 20 years."

Waldrop is survived by his six children, including two sons living in the Roanoke Valley, his obituary said. He was the good-humored type who people remember meeting, Packett said.

"He lived a long, good life and he had a great family, and I was lucky enough to be close to a lot of them," Packett said. "We're going to miss him, like we miss a lot of the old timers. He was one of a kind."

Waldrop introduced himself as someone wanting to help, said Robert Sandel, president of Virginia Western Community College, and that commitment never wavered.