Developer seeks permit to build town homes on Blacksburg's 'Rugby Field' site

BLACKSBURG — A developer is pursuing the addition of 98 town home units on property behind the Kroger on South Main Street.

Diversified Investors, developer Jeanne Stosser’s group, is seeking a conditional use permit from the town on the project, which is being proposed to go on 8.4 acres of the site known as the Rugby Field.

The permit would allow the builder to put residential units on the ground floor, an option that isn’t naturally allowed in the commercial district zoning where the property is located. Residential units in the district — formally called general commercial — are restricted to the upper floors and basement level of a building.

While the proposal still needs to clear several steps, the recent request indicates further progress for the land that was once a hot legal battleground.

The approximately 15-acre Rugby Field area was eyed for a 187,000-square-foot big box retailer well over a decade ago. However, that infamous proposal — a Walmart — went away following serious pushback from the Blacksburg Town Council, a local grassroots campaign against the project and ultimately a Supreme Court of Virginia ruling that went in favor of the town.

Stosser, who owned the land, has maintained over the years she didn’t push for the big box retailer and that it was instead an out-of-town developer who tried to put that kind of development on the land.

The site remained undeveloped for years, but Stosser’s Diversified Investors group began moving forward with the property in 2018. A Home2Suites By Hilton hotel and the Blacksburg South KinderCare day care have since been added, and the developer had previously talked about adding a residential component to the site.

Stosser, addressing the reasons for the project, said this past week that retail behind a Kroger would not do well.

“Townhomes are desirable and there aren’t many being built in a close location to shopping and services,” she wrote in a message. “It is lower density and lower height, which hopefully can be brought in at a cost that [first-time] home buyers or downsizing home owners can afford.

“If any are rented, the rate will be comparable to higher-end housing, but it is initially a for-sale product.”

Stosser further touted the proposed project’s proximity to the Virginia Tech campus and Lane Stadium, which she said will make for a good investment for homeowners.

The project’s conditional use permit request is possible due to a 2018 amendment Blacksburg made to its general commercial district.

The change “created the option for a wholly residential project component [in the district] if the proposed project is part of a larger mixed-use development,” reads a portion of a Blacksburg staff report on the townhome proposal. “The criteria for such a [conditional use permit] are intended to ensure the residential component in a mixed-use development is not the principal use, the project components are integrated and the residential component uses the principles of the infill guidelines and is walkable and street-oriented.”

The location for the proposed town homes is part of the First & Main development site.

The proposed residential development accounts for 8.4 acres, or about 21% of the First & Main development’s approximately 41 acres, according to the staff report.

The project calls for a total of 280 bedrooms, or 33.1 bedrooms per acre, according to plans. The proposed units will vary in height, but are slated to be no taller than three-and-a-half stories and comprised of no more than three bedrooms.

The proposal is in the midst of being reviewed by the town Planning Commission.

Blacksburg town staff recently hosted a neighborhood meeting for the project and the staff report included notes on a number of resident comments.

Questions and concerns raised by residents included the possibility of the development being turned into student housing; traffic backups and issues at Kroger and nearby neighborhoods due to travel to the Tech campus; the reduction of prime commercial land; and impact on open space.

