Diesel tanker crash, spill closes Hollins intersection for hours

A diesel tanker overturned early Thursday morning in the Hollins area of Roanoke County, closing the intersection of Peters Creek and Williamson roads until early afternoon.

Units responded to the intersection at about 5:15 a.m., the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said in a Facebook post.

The tanker has the capacity for 6,000 gallons of diesel fuel. Its driver sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, but he was taken to the hospital, the fire department said.

"The whole intersection is closed until further notice," the fire department's post said. "Motorists should seek alternate routes this morning."

As of about 6:15 a.m., the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, hazmat teams and a cleanup contractor were on the way to the crash site. The truck was righted and the remaining  fuel had been pumped out by 10:45 a.m. The intersection was reopened to the normal traffic flow at 1:25 p.m.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

