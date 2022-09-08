 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Diesel tanker crash, spill closes Hollins intersection

  • 0

A diesel tanker overturned early Thursday morning in the Hollins area of Roanoke County, closing the intersection of Peters Creek and Williamson roads.

Units responded to the intersection at about 5:15 a.m., the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said in a Facebook post.

The tanker has the capacity for 6,000 gallons of diesel fuel. Its driver sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, but he was taken to the hospital, the fire department said.

"The whole intersection is closed until further notice," the fire department's post said. "Motorists should seek alternate routes this morning."

People are also reading…

As of about 6:15 a.m., the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, hazmat teams and a cleanup contractor were on the way to the crash site.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pilot shuttle program ascends to McAfee Knob

Pilot shuttle program ascends to McAfee Knob

Roanoke County unveiled its shuttle service off Interstate 81 to the trailhead at McAfee Knob on Virginia 311, something county officials say will help alleviate the years-long parking issues at the iconic Appalachian Trail location.

CASEY: Is the author of ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ a fraud?

CASEY: Is the author of ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ a fraud?

Lawyer and author J.D. Vance – the current Ohio GOP nominee for U.S. Senate – is a “fake hillbilly” who’s made millions trashing a region he has little business claiming as his homeplace. So argues St. Paul attorney-author and “real” hillbilly Frank F. Kilgore in a new book.

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive tornado wildly appears in the skies over Scotland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert