NEW CASTLE — A winding stretch of Craig Creek is the dividing line between two sides: A landowner fighting for his property rights and recreational boaters who worry about losing access to the waterway.

William Lemon, one of the owners of Briar Oak Farm, has filed a lawsuit that asks a judge to declare a section of the creek that runs through the farm and the adjoining Briar Oak Properties as his and not the state’s.

The lawsuit accuses the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Commonwealth of Virginia of wrongly claiming the creek is public property, which allows canoeists, kayakers, tubers and others to navigate it as it passes through Briar Oak.

Should a judge change that designation, outdoor enthusiasts say, it could make a popular stretch of the creek near the Botetourt County line off-limits to those who do not receive permission from the adjoining landowner.

“It could set a terrible precedent statewide that would affect public access,” said Bill Tanger, chair of Friends of the Rivers of Virginia. Tanger recently established a second group called Friends of Craigs Creek, which has won the backing of the Botetourt and Craig County boards of supervisors.

The lawsuit contends that the state has made a “hostile claim” of the creek and its high-water marks on both sides, and asks a judge to overturn that with a declaratory judgement that establishes Briar Oak as the legal owner.

Recreational use of the creek by members of the public is not mentioned in the complaint filed last year in Craig County Circuit Court. But in more recent court filings, Lemon’s lawyer, Lenden Eakin of Roanoke, wrote that the property’s natural setting and beautiful views make it widely known.

The state’s claim of ownership has resulted in “many hundreds of people trespassing on these lands as if they were a public park,” Eakin wrote. “Those members of the public fish, wade, swim, camp, seine, shoot, picnic, park vehicles, build fires and otherwise trespass on plaintiff’s property with impunity.”

Eakin could not be reached Monday following a hearing in the case.

But he said earlier that Lemon’s concerns are largely based not on the conduct of boaters, but rather on what happens on the sides of the creek, which are accessible from a public road that passes though Briar Oak and fords the creek.

Tanger’s theory is that the state’s position currently prohibits Lemon from barring people both from the creek proper and its banks extending to the high water marks. But if the lawsuit is successful, he said, that would free Lemon to post the land as privately owned and charge violators with trespassing.

At Monday’s hearing, the Virginia Marine Resources Commission asked that the lawsuit be dismissed. The issues it raises have been rendered moot, according to commission attorney Rosalie Fessier, by new legislation from the most recent session of the General Assembly.

A new law — which Fessier said was not passed in response to the Craig Creek controversy — removes the commission’s jurisdiction over the beds of non-tidal waters.

“There will no longer be any controversy,” once the law takes effect July 1, she said. Lemon’s lawsuit is currently scheduled for a July 11 trial.

Judge Joel Branscom agreed and dismissed the commission from the case, on the assumption that the law takes effect as envisioned. But he allowed Eakin to file an amended lawsuit that will state a renewed claim against the second defendant, the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Branscom’s decision Monday eliminated the need for either side to make detailed arguments on why the state’s claim is — or is not — legitimate under the law. The hearing was originally scheduled for that purpose, but Fessier’s motion to dismiss, filed April 19, put that on hold for now.

Since the lawsuit was filed, both Botetourt and Craig counties have expressed support for keeping Craig Creek open to the public.

Craig Creek and others are “a natural resource that must be protected and have an important recreational and economic benefit for the citizens of the county,” states a resolution adopted in February by the Craig County supervisors.

In April, Botetourt County filed a friend of the court brief that made a similar argument.

The creek has long been considered a public waterway for passage from New Castle to Eagle Rock, according to the brief, and “continues to be an economic engine” in the county’s emphasis on tourism.

“Blockage of a stream or river subject to the beneficial use as a public thoroughfare is a public nuisance,” the document states.