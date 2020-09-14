Djuna Osborne to resign from Roanoke City Council

“I am saddened to lose her,” said Lea, a Democrat who is running for a second term against independent candidate David Bowers.

“She has been an integral part of our council. We’ve been through a lot the past two years, and Djuna was a major contributor. She had such a cheering personality and she brought a lot to council. We’ve worked very hard this year through the pandemic and we have made some tough decisions. We hate to lose her, but I wish her the very best.”

Eight candidates are running for three council seats in November. Incumbent Trish White-Boyd, who was appointed in 2019 following John Garland’s resignation, Peter Volosin and Robert Jeffrey make up the Democratic ticket and are contested on the ballot by Republicans Maynard Keller and Peg McGuire, Libertarian Cesar Alberto and independent candidates Stephanie Moon and Kiesha Preston.

Depending on the results of November’s mayoral and council elections, at least two and as many as four new members could be elected to the council.

Whoever succeeds Osborne could make that number as high as five.

“I am so incredibly grateful for the two years I have been able to serve the citizens of our City,” Osborne said. “Thank you for what we have accomplished together, and for your support and understanding.”

