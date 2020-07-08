Due to high numbers of customers using DMV Select since it reopened in Roanoke on July 1, the service will reduce its hours in order to give employees more time to complete necessary follow-up work for each customer.
Since reopening at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, more than 150 customers a day have been using DMV Select’s services, which include renewal of vehicle registrations, purchase of license plates, voter registrations and other transactions. The busiest day was July 1, when 257 people lined up for services.
DMV Select hours in Roanoke will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day for the foreseeable future, Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.