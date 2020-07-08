DMV logo

Due to high numbers of customers using DMV Select since it reopened in Roanoke on July 1, the service will reduce its hours in order to give employees more time to complete necessary follow-up work for each customer.

Since reopening at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, more than 150 customers a day have been using DMV Select’s services, which include renewal of vehicle registrations, purchase of license plates, voter registrations and other transactions. The busiest day was July 1, when 257 people lined up for services.

DMV Select hours in Roanoke will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day for the foreseeable future, Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell said.

Tags

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

Recommended for you

Load comments