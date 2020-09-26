(Do Not) Enter Sandman: Sad Virginia Tech football fans make alternate plans for opener

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLACKSBURG — Most of the people walking around downtown Blacksburg on Saturday afternoon were not heading later to Lane Stadium.

But Kyle and Cindy Hockman were.

The Hockmans are the parents of North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman, whose team played the Hokies on Saturday night.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, only the parents and friends of the Tech and State players and coaches received tickets to the Hokies’ season opener. No more than 1,000 people were permitted in the stands, as per the commonwealth’s guidelines in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wouldn’t miss this game for anything,” said Kyle Hockman, who is from Savannah, Georgia. “If the parents couldn’t be there, it would be really hard — and even hard on the players, because they need some support. … We’re thankful that we’re allowed to go.”

“We’re just glad to be able to be here,” Cindy Hockman said. “We’ve watched him his whole life.”

Tailgating at Virginia Tech and in Blacksburg was not permitted Saturday, so the Hockmans paid a visit to downtown Blacksburg to get something to eat.