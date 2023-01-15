‘Docs for Morgan’ to be played in person again

The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will once again hold the annual Docs for Morgan fundraiser in person, with a basketball game pitting VTCSOM medical students against Carilion Clinic residents and physicians. The event will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Patrick Henry High School gymnasium on Grandin Road in Roanoke. Admission is free and open to the public; donations are encouraged.

The event, which supports the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship Fund at VTCSOM, has been held in different formats in recent years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It really means so much that we can be back in person and welcome a crowd to cheer on the students and physicians as they battle it out on the court for a great cause,” said Tracey Criss, an associate dean for clinical science at the medical school, in a news release about the fundraiser.

Morgan Harrington worked as an intern at VTCSOM while a rising junior at Virginia Tech. Following her tragic death in 2009, the outpouring of support from VTCSOM, Virginia Tech, Carilion Clinic and the community helped the Harringtons on their path of healing. In honor of Morgan’s life, they created the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship at the medical school. Morgan’s father, Dan Harrington, recently retired from his role as vice dean of VTCSOM, where he played an integral role in establishing the school.

The first Docs for Morgan basketball game was held in 2013. The game and other fundraising efforts have helped the Harrington Memorial Scholarship generate more than $500,000 to benefit students at VTCSOM.

“This event is really about honoring Morgan and supporting the Harrington family,” Criss continued. “Over the years it has brought together the medical school, community, and Carilion Clinic. It’s something we look forward to every year.”

The Roanoke Times