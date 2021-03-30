Dog dies, person suffers burn injury in Salem house fire

A dog was killed and a person suffered burns after a house fire in Salem Monday evening.

Salem Fire & EMS said they arrived just after 6:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 500 block of Front Avenue.

All residents were able to escape from the duplex-style home, but one person suffered a burn injury that the department described as not life-threatening.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes of the call and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor.

It took about an hour to contain the fire, which caused extensive damage.

The Salem Fire Marshal's Office said the accidental fire was caused by an electrical problem. Damages were estimated at $100,000.

Displaced residents were being assisted by family members, the department said.

