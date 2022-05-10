 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog rescued from burning home in Southeast Roanoke

  • 0
15th Street structure fire May 9

Roanoke's fire department responds to a structure fire in southeast Roanoke the evening of May 9. The fire started in the kitchen of the home. 

 Emma Coleman

A dog was rescued unharmed from a residential fire Monday evening in Southeast Roanoke, the city fire department said. 

Shortly after 7 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of 15th Street, a press release said.

Arriving crews saw smoking coming from a two-story building. The fire department said the blaze started in the kitchen of the home and was quickly extinguished.

Damages to the home and its contents are estimated at $45,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

83-year-old becomes oldest person to complete 'Tough Mudder' challenge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert