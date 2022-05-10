Dog rescued from burning home in Southeast Roanoke

A dog was rescued unharmed from a residential fire Monday evening in Southeast Roanoke, the city fire department said.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of 15th Street, a press release said.

Arriving crews saw smoking coming from a two-story building. The fire department said the blaze started in the kitchen of the home and was quickly extinguished.

Damages to the home and its contents are estimated at $45,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.