Dollars for drivers: Roanoke, Roanoke County seeking to fill bus jobs

The Roanoke and Roanoke County school systems are offering cash incentives to try to fill bus driver vacancies.

The transportation contractor for Roanoke City Public Schools announced a hiring bonus of $4,000 and a job fair later this month to receive applications.

There’s another $4,000 payable to new employees who stay two years, says the offer from Durham School Services. Durham also pays the Roanoke Valley’s highest starting wage of $18 hourly, up from $17, the company said in a news release.

Durham School Services, which has 126 drivers and needs about 35 more, also provides paid training, guaranteed work hours, summers off and insurance.

The city school district's transportation job fair is scheduled from 9 to 5 p.m. Feb. 25 at 5401 Barns Ave., Durham's base on operations.

Roanoke County Public Schools announced Tuesday that it is looking for drivers, a day after city schools’ Monday release saying the same thing.

The county's schools employ 142 bus drivers and need 13 more, spokesman Chuck Lionberger said.

Newly employed Roanoke County bus drivers are eligible for a starting wage of $16.96 hourly. The county also offers bonuses, training, guaranteed hours and fringe benefits.

The county school board has approved an incentive package for up to $1,500 in bonuses for newly hired school bus drivers this school year, according to a news release. The district also is looking to hire bus aides and substitute bus drivers.

According to the county release, any new driver who is hired and holds a current commercial driver’s license will receive a $1,500 bonus after driving for 90 days; new drivers who are hired and do not have a CDL will receive a $1,000 bonus after completing their CDL training and driving for 90 days; new bus aides will receive a $500 bonus.

“School bus drivers are a critical part of our operation, and we are looking for some great people to join our transportation family,” Ken Nicely, Roanoke County's superintendent, said.

Applicants interested in county positions can apply through the school system website.

Schools throughout Virginia reported that “critical” driver shortages made transportation a struggle during the 2020-21 school year, and filling driver seats remains an issue across the state.

