Donald Trump encourages voters to turn out for Bob Good, lays into Cameron Webb as 'radical Democrat'

On the phone call with Good supporters, Trump says Good will support his economic and energy agenda, defend gun rights and fight abortion rights. He said Webb was a “radical Democrat puppet” who would take his orders from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Webb, an internal medicine doctor and director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia, worked at the White House during the Trump administration on drug pricing issues.

“It’s the most important election in the history of our country,” Trump said. “And I need every patriot in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District to get out and vote for Bob Good for Congress.”

Trump blamed the “NAFTA catastrophe” for “devastating” the 5th District, a refrain that is often brought up as the reason the textile industry collapsed in Southside. However, employment in American textiles started to decline in 1950s, long before the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1994.

“I ended the NAFTA nightmare with the USMCA, and Bob and I will work closely to fight for your jobs in the 5th District,” Trump said.