Donated vest credited with protecting Roanoke police dog during tussle with suspect

A protective vest donated to the city helped save a police dog last month during a scuffle with a suspect, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Loki, an 8-year-old German Shepherd, came away with only minor injuries after catching a running suspect who authorities said tried to fend off the dog with garden shears and a personal Taser.

Loki's handler, Sgt. Mike Thompson, showed puncture holes left in Loki's on-duty vest in a new video released by the department this week.

"That absorbed the stabs so that Loki didn't get any injuries," said Thompson, who's been paired with Loki since 2015.

"A lot of dogs do not have the luxury of having a vest," he said. "We're very fortunate to be able to have one for all of our dogs in the K-9 unit."

The stab-proof and bullet-resistant vest was donated to the city by Spike's K9 Fund, a Virginia Beach nonprofit that works to raise money for police dogs and the equipment they need.