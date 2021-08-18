Donated vest credited with protecting Roanoke police dog during tussle with suspect

A protective vest donated to the city helped save a police dog last month during a scuffle with a suspect, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Loki, an 8-year-old German Shepherd, came away with only minor injuries after catching a running suspect who authorities said tried to fend off the dog with garden shears and a personal Taser.
Loki's handler, Sgt. Mike Thompson, showed puncture holes left in Loki's on-duty vest in a new video released by the department this week.
"That absorbed the stabs so that Loki didn't get any injuries," said Thompson, who's been paired with Loki since 2015.
"A lot of dogs do not have the luxury of having a vest," he said. "We're very fortunate to be able to have one for all of our dogs in the K-9 unit."
The stab-proof and bullet-resistant vest was donated to the city by Spike's K9 Fund, a Virginia Beach nonprofit that works to raise money for police dogs and the equipment they need.
Thompson thanked the charity and others who reached out to support Loki after the July 23 skirmish. The suspect — who Thompson had approached about a spate of vehicle break-ins that had just happened downtown — was charged and is awaiting a court hearing.
Loki is doing well and back on duty, officials said. Supporters, some from as far as other states, flooded the department with cards, treats and homemade blankets for him after news of the incident circulated.
Thompson also cooked up a special steak breakfast for Loki the next day.
"To be a K-9, it's a bond like no other," Thompson said. "He's with me 24/7. My job is to take care of him, and his job is to take care of and protect me."