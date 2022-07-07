Donations overwhelm displaced residents, investigation continues after Vinton fire

Road closures, clean-up efforts and fire investigations continued in downtown Vinton Thursday after a fire destroyed D.R. Music Center and damaged other businesses last weekend.

Vinton Chamber of Commerce Director Angie Chewning said the fire was a “gut punch” to the downtown business community after several long years of rejuvenation efforts and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has a huge impact,” Chewning said. “And not only economically for that business and the businesses surrounding it. Vinton has such a momentum of new businesses coming. We were on such an upward swing, and this happened to a major building in town, a historical landmark, that’s been here for almost 100 years.”

The town said in a Facebook post aThursday that the northbound land of South Pollard Street and the eastbound lane of East Lee Avenue in the area of D.R. Music will remain closed through at least July 14.

“The road closures are necessary allow for equipment and crews to continue structural assessments of adjacent buildings and to provide an adequate and safe perimeter around the remaining structures should additional material fall on to the sidewalk and street,” the post said.

D.R. Music Center’s roof collapsed in the fire that consumed the building early on July 2. The building at 101 E. Lee Ave. was torn down afterward because it was not structurally sound.

D.R. Music released this statement in a Facebook post Saturday.

“As we sit back and reflect on our day we just wanted to say how thankful we are for the community support we received today. For the endless calls, texts, and messages we can't thank you all enough,” the post said. “While we are devastated for our families lost memories and our lifetime dream gone in a blink of an eye, we are extremely grateful that no injuries occurred. Please be patient with us as we gather our thoughts so that we can get back to each one of you.”

The chamber’s Kathryn Sowers said the building that housed D.R. Music was built in 1934. She said that when she was a child, it was a pharmacy, called White’s. A second pharmacy, Fitzpatrick’s, sat in the Edward Jones Investment building next door.

Fitzgerald's "went back into an ‘L,’ and that’s because that’s where he had his beer joint,” Sowers said. “There was a speakeasy in the back. You went through the pharmacy to get to it.”

On the side of the D.R. Music building was a painted mural advertising Clover Creamery.

“It’s from the pharmacy that was there,” Chewning said. “We wish that it could have been saved. But of course, the whole building had to come down.

Chewning said it had faded and was refurbished a few years ago. She said some first responders salvaged a few bricks from the mural for the Vinton Museum.

The other affected buildings include Edward Jones Investments at 103 E. Lee Ave., Faith’s Hair Salon at 206 S. Pollard St. and Anita’s Alterations at 208 S. Pollard St. Each of those buildings housed residents in apartments on second floors. All of them have been evacuated.

At Rustic Creations at 107 E. Lee Ave., only smoke damage was sustained. Owner Dawn Sullivan, who opened the primitive home décor shop about three years ago, said she rushed to the scene when she heard about the blaze.

“We probably got here about 3:15, 3:20 a.m.,” Sullivan said in an interview Thursday. “It still wasn’t to my building, thank gosh, but D.R. Music was fully involved, and all the fire trucks were putting it out. We stayed here waiting and waiting to see how it went.”

At about 10 a.m., Sullivan was able to peek inside her business, which she feared would be filled with water.

“There was nothing. There was no fire. There was no water,” Sullivan said. “There was a whole lot of smoke in here, but thank gosh for no fire or water damage. I thought I would have to come in here with fans and take everything out. But no, you don’t even really smell it. We were really blessed.”

Sullivan said that first responders salvaged an untouched American flag from one of the buildings.

“When they stopped all the water, and they went into Edward Jones, one of the firefighters brought out the American flag. It was still on the pole and had not been touched,” Sullivan said. “Here it is, getting ready to be the Fourth of July, and the flag was saved.”

“There was a table and it had this glass top, and there was an American flag folded up, as if somebody’s from service. And that table was not burnt,” Sullivan continued. “They were able to carry that out.”

The store owner said people had reached out to her to provide cleanup help. She said she’s still allowing people to submit orders or requests for products, but no customers are allowed in the store while electrical work is being completed.

“We’re going to try to keep our customers posted the best we can on when we’re going to be open,” Sullivan said.

But the business owner said not everyone is acting with kindness despite the loss of D.R. Music Center.

“Sunday night, I came through here at like 12 o’clock,” Sullivan said. “And people were standing on top of the rubble, trying to pull out the brass, trumpets, and they were trying to load up the brass to take in, and were stealing whatever they can get a hold of over there.”

Sullivan said she watched the community love the music center, as it lived and as it died. She said the owners’ family was on site Saturday to support them.

“All their kids and grandkids showed up because they all grew up in that building,” Sullivan said. “I sit here and watch every day the father or the son drop off the grandchild. They grew up in that building. And they were all standing out there just crying. They are a very close-knit family. It just breaks your heart.”

Owners and residents of the affected buildings are working with local government staff and their insurance providers to determine next steps.

Members of a restoration company were onsite Thursday afternoon to perform protective construction on the remaining structures. Crews removed debris dangling from the top of Faith’s Hair Salon and dropped it onto the pile of debris below to stabilize the building.

Crew members also carried building materials onsite to close off holes on top of the salon’s building and over the top of the Edward Jones Investments building. Their goal was to keep more water from falling inside.

A team member from NEFCO Investigators was also onsite Thursday to review the buildings owned and rented out by Southern Properties, specifically the buildings occupied by Rustic Creations, Edward Jones Investments, Faith’s Hair Salon and Anita’s Alterations.

Chewning said the Vinton community jumped immediately at the opportunity to send help to the affected businesses and residents.

“The minute word hit, especially on social media, of the fire, and I mean the minute, like middle-of-the-night minute, my phone started going off,” Chewning said. “It’s just been amazing. It’s mind blowing. It’s heartfelt.”

The chamber director said local restaurants supplied sustenance for first responders on site over the weekend.

“McDonald’s reached out and was here early, early that morning with biscuits,” Chewning said. “Rosie’s called me and said, ‘Come get lunch,’ and I got lunch for all the fire, rescue, police, public works, AEP. It was hundreds of people down here working all day. Big Bellies, Deb’s Lemonade, all of them were on the spot, ready to go.”

Chewning was touched when a man entered her office Wednesday with change in hand.

“It was seven cents,” Chewning said. “When he left, I sat here and bawled my eyes out, because that’s all he had. But he was willing to give it to whoever needed it more than him. The outreach from anybody and everybody, it is heartfelt. It’s awesome.”

The chamber accepted donations in a box at the Vinton War Memorial on Tuesday.

“Some of the tenants were coming in to get some food items, some cleaning items, of course clothes, because they left with literally the shirt on their back,” Chewning said. “A couple of them have found places.”

Because donations are beginning to take up space that the chamber and Southern Properties don’t have, Chewning has asked the community to provide only monetary donations for now.

“We would like to ask that you hang on to your donations as we are out of room and the folks in need have nowhere to put things until they find housing,” the chamber said in a Facebook post Thursday. “We will let folks know when and where they can drop off items as soon as we secure adequate space. We can still take monetary donation at the chamber office.”

The chamber is also going to continue to accept donations at Mingle in the Market, its summer concert series, this Saturday.

“If we need to keep collecting items at the Mingles through September, we will,” Chewning said. “This one is this coming Saturday night, and then the next one is the 23rd.”

In the meantime, the owners and landlords at Southern Properties are in touch with their displaced residents and are working to appropriately disperse donations.

“Vinton comes out, shows up and puts out. We are a family,” Chewning said. “The outpouring of love is just amazing.”