Douglas Martin, a beloved greeter at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for decades, dies at age 81

She said he greeted every single person as if they were the most important person in the world and it made all the difference for people who were coming to the hospital scared, worried or sick.

From his seat at the front door, Mr. Martin could also see the hospital’s helicopters coming in to land on the roof. Agee said that whenever he saw an incoming helicopter, he would pause what he was doing and pray for the patient, family and staff involved.

Baskerville said Martin was a dedicated member and deacon at Reed Street Baptist Church in Vinton.

Years ago when she was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia, Baskerville said her brother came to sit with her in her hospital room every day after work. She drifted in and out of consciousness, but every time she opened her eyes, her brother was there praying for her recovery.

She said there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for someone who needed him.

In a previous Roanoke Times article, Martin said he couldn't imagine not working at the hospital. He said he wouldn't retire "until the Lord says so."

Mr. Martin continued to work up until his last days.

“Our hearts are breaking today,” Agee said. “You couldn’t be in his presence without feeling a bit of his joy. You were always going to get a smile, you were always going to be made special.”

