Downtown Vinton fire causes roof collapse, displacement of eight

Eight people are displaced and three cats are dead after a fire consumed two buildings in downtown Vinton early Saturday, causing roofs to collapse.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department crews responded at 1:54 a.m. to a report of a commercial structure fire at the intersection of East Lee Avenue and South Pollard Street.

Crews from the department's Vinton station arrived on scene within four minutes and found heavy smoke and fire showing from the first floor of a two-story building, the department said in a press release. As of 5:15 a.m., the fire was still active.

"The roof has collapsed on the main building that is on fire," the press release said. "Incident command is concerned that the entire building could collapse and so some units have had to back up away from the building."

Because of officials' concerns, and because their equipment and crews are still on scene, most of downtown Vinton's streets were closed, the press release said. Residents and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

A second press release from the department at 9 a.m. said the fire was under control but not completely extinguished. While no residents were injured, eight adults from four apartments had been displaced. At least three cats had died.

The fire originated in the building at 101 E. Lee Ave., home to DR Music. That building's roof collapsed, and it is a "total loss," the fire department said. The structure was built in 1930.

"The building is not structurally sound," the department said. "Crews are awaiting heavy equipment to safely demolish the building and completely extinguish the fire."

Edward Jones Investments at 103 E. Lee Ave. also suffered a roof collapse.

"There was an apartment in this building," the fire department said. "Those residents are being assisted by The American Red Cross."

Rustic Creations at 107 E. Lee Ave. sustained some smoke damage. At 206 and 208 S. Pollard St., two businesses and about three apartments were affected.

"This building has also sustained heavy roof damage as well as smoke and water damage," the department said. Those residents are also being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The county's building inspector is on scene to assess the structural stability of the Pollard Street building and others. The scene is under the investigation of the Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire department indicated that damage estimates and the cause of the fire may not be known until Sunday.

