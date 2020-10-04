Downtown Pearisburg plot feeds hundreds

PEARISBURG — Charlie Herbert works a garden in what seems a lonely spot behind the downtown business district, in the shadow of the former Leggett’s store.

But it’s the perfect location for a garden that serves its community, Herbert said when he persuaded Christ Episcopal Church to let him farm its backyard.

The Giles Community Garden was born.

“At least 500 people with low to no incomes are living within 500 feet of the garden, in the top two floors of these business buildings and in the old Leggett,” Herbert said. “Most of them are elderly; most can’t afford the fresh vegetables they grew up eating.”

Herbert and his fellow volunteers call them the “Midnight Gardeners,” these neighbors who help themselves to tomatoes, beans, chard, summer squash and other vegetables in the cool of the evenings. To make harvesting easier for those with handicaps, Herbert built two tall raised beds with the help of six trusty inmates from the jail across the parking lot. No one pays for the vegetables grown here, Herbert said. It’s not allowed, although he might accept seeds and other donations.

“This is truly an open garden. If you eat, you qualify,” he said.