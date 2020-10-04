Downtown Pearisburg plot feeds hundreds

PEARISBURG — Charlie Herbert works a garden in what seems a lonely spot behind the downtown business district, in the shadow of the former Leggett’s store.
But it’s the perfect location for a garden that serves its community, Herbert said when he persuaded Christ Episcopal Church to let him farm its backyard.
The Giles Community Garden was born.
“At least 500 people with low to no incomes are living within 500 feet of the garden, in the top two floors of these business buildings and in the old Leggett,” Herbert said. “Most of them are elderly; most can’t afford the fresh vegetables they grew up eating.”
Herbert and his fellow volunteers call them the “Midnight Gardeners,” these neighbors who help themselves to tomatoes, beans, chard, summer squash and other vegetables in the cool of the evenings. To make harvesting easier for those with handicaps, Herbert built two tall raised beds with the help of six trusty inmates from the jail across the parking lot. No one pays for the vegetables grown here, Herbert said. It’s not allowed, although he might accept seeds and other donations.
“This is truly an open garden. If you eat, you qualify,” he said.
Herbert, who estimates he spends 20-30 hours each week in the garden and its greenhouse, has met some of the midnight gardeners; he’s heard about others. He knows who picks the green tomatoes to fry and who loves fresh broccoli. But some he never sees, and that’s okay too.
In addition to serving people living nearby, the garden distributes vegetables to the Giles Christian Service Mission/Community Action, Giles County Social Services, Giles Senior Center and Giles Health and Wellness Center. Herbert estimates the 1,600-square-foot garden serves more than 100 people a month.
“Our staff loves making home visits when we can take fresh vegetables to clients,” said Giles Social Services Director Sherri Nipper-Williams.
More food comes out of greenhouse than garden, Herbert said. Just 10% of the seedlings Herbert starts from donated seeds go into the garden. The rest is shared with other New River Valley food-assistance gardens: the New River Valley Glean Team gardens in Blacksburg and regional health district’s Farmacy gardens in Christiansburg, Pulaski and Floyd.
The Giles Community Garden was initiated by the Giles Breakfast Lions Club, of which Nipper-Williams is president, in partnership with Christ Episcopal Church in 2014. A Lions Club member proposed the garden to serve the people of Giles in a way not being attempted. About 1,600 county residents were estimated to be without reliable access to adequate affordable, nutritious food at the time, according to the Feeding America organization.
Herbert had been moved by a sermon on “feeding my sheep” (based on John 21) at Christ Episcopal and was pondering what he could do. When the garden was proposed at his Lions Club a week later, Herbert immediately volunteered to get it going.
“I’ve had a garden all my life. I love digging in the dirt,” he said.
Since his enthusiastic “yes,” Herbert has had an array of experiences: discovering a 500-pound rock in the garden space, seeing the first greenhouse blown away in a windstorm, and cowering in the replacement greenhouse as high winds ripped off roofs nearby. He’s also seen “tons of smiles,” from everyone from walker-toting elderly to Head Start children plucking radishes they’d had a hand in planting.
Along the way, the garden has received grants from the Lions of Virginia foundation, Carilion, and the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth, all for programs to bring children and their families to the garden for food, nutrition education, and a little digging. Although the Episcopal diocese has shut down the church grounds for activities with children during the pandemic, in past years Head Start children visited the garden on a weekly basis and elementary school kids came to the garden two mornings a week for breakfast and lessons on nutritious eating and gardening.
Many kids already knew Herbert as “Mr. Charlie,” the guy who taught them to do yoga in Head Start by imitating animals.
Help has come from all over: Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardener program for raised bed materials; the Boy Scouts for constructing benches, tables and compost bins; the health department for a greenhouse kit and Celanese employees, who got time off to construct the greenhouse.
Volunteers of all ages and abilities worked in the garden. One stalwart is Cara Conley, a Virginia Tech advisor often working from home, who also wanted to start a community garden near her Pearisburg home. When she discovered a community garden already existed, she came over to help.
“I’m not a gardener, but I like the idea of growing food,” she said. “I’ve learned all kinds of things from Charlie, like weaving the tomatoes through the trellis and bolting the basil, which means pinching off seed heads so the plant produces more leaves.”
Herbert, 70, has had a knee replacement and is looking at his second shoulder replacement this fall. But he expects to doing some heavy lifting in the garden for 25 more years.
“Digging in the dirt with the kids keeps me young,” Herbert said. “I wear out a lot of younger volunteers in this garden.”
Other gardens supply food for underserved populations in every New River Valley county. The Farmacy Garden at Montgomery County Health Department provides hands-on health education and fresh food to residents of all ages at risk for obesity and chronic health problems. Families who qualify for supplemental nutrition assistance through the Women Infants and Children program receive a bag of produce in exchange for performing light chores in the garden. Others fill Farmacy Garden prescriptions from their health care providers.
The New River Health District has two other gardens, the HCAT Garden at the Pulaski YMCA and the Floyd Farmacy Garden at the Floyd County Health Department.
The Plenty! Farm in Floyd County raises fresh produce along the Little River for its food bank and food programs, including school meals, food deliveries, and cooking classes.
The New River Valley Glean Team, in addition to gathering excess food from farms and gardens, cultivates four garden plots of its own to keep a steady flow of produce moving into food banks and soup kitchens throughout the growing season.
The volunteers manage garden plots at several Virginia Tech locations as well on the property of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Blacksburg.
