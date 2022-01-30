Downtown Roanoke hotel briefly evacuated after fire

A fire at the Hampton Inn & Suites in downtown Roanoke early Saturday evening prompted a brief evacuation of guests, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

Roanoke Fire-EMS deputy chief David Guynn said a dryer in the hotel’s first-floor industrial laundry accidentally caught fire.

“When we first got there, there were pretty heavy smoke conditions in the area … where the dryer was,” Guynn said.

Guests, he said, were evacuated and directed to go outside for about 20 or 30 minutes at most before they were allowed back in the building’s lobby and eventually returned to their rooms. Guynn said guests didn’t stay outside for long due to the temperatures.

The fire at the Hampton Inn, located on Church Avenue, started shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, Guynn said. While he wasn’t sure about the exact number of guests at the hotel, the fire official said he knew 80 rooms were in use.

The incident resulted in $50,000 worth of damages, according to a post on Roanoke Fire-EMS’ Facebook page.

