Downtown Roanoke restaurant employee had hepatitis, health department says

An employee was infected with hepatitis A while working at a downtown Roanoke restaurant during the past month, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts announced Friday.

However, the worker did not handle food, the health department said, and the agency is not recommending that patrons of Billy's between June 20 and July 6 should seek treatment.

The Market Street restaurant and bar is the fourth Roanoke Valley eatery with a confirmed employee hepatitis A case within the past year.

About 50 people were sickened in 2021 by an infected employee after dining at Famous Anthony's restaurants in Roanoke and Roanoke County. Four of them died, more than 30 were hospitalized and two received liver transplants.

In May, the health department also identified hep A inflections at Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje and at Luigi's Italian Gourmet restaurant.

"While we are disappointed to announce another case connected to a current hepatitis A outbreak in our area, we believe this situation is low risk for the public," the health department said after inspecting Billy's.

Health officials have been combating a recent communitywide hepatitis A outbreak that extends outside of restaurant doors. Primarily the disease is spread among people who misuse drugs, they said.

Hepatitis A is a virus that causes liver inflammation, which can prevent the organ from functioning normally. According to the American Liver Foundation, hepatitis A is most commonly spread by not washing hands before preparing or eating food or not washing hands after using the bathroom or changing a diaper.

Citing what it characterized as an abundance of caution, the health department offered hepatitis A vaccines to customers of Tuco's and Luigi's.

At Billy's, the infected worker did not handle food, a health department news release said, adding: "This situation does not meet the criteria to recommend post-exposure hepatitis A vaccine for patrons of the restaurant."

However, the Roanoke health department is offering free doses of hepatitis A vaccine to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last at a mobile clinic located across the street from the agency's headquarters at 1513 Williamson Rd. on Tuesday, July 19, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Additionally, many pharmacies and primary care providers also offer the hepatitis A vaccine, the health department said.

Billy's has fully cooperated during the investigation, the health department said.