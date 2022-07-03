Downtown Vinton fire damages estimated at $1.5 million, music store demolished

The downtown Vinton music store that was severely damaged in a fire early Saturday has been torn down.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire, which caused $500,000 in damages to the music store.

The total damage estimate for all affected buildings is $1.5 million, Roanoke Fire and Rescue Department Community Outreach Coordinator Brian Clingenpeel said in an email Sunday.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on July 2, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department crews responded to a commercial structure fire at the intersection of East Lee Avenue and South Pollard Street.

Three cats died in the fire, which affected several buildings, some of which featured residential apartments. No residents were injured, but eight were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire originated at DR Music at 101 E. Lee Ave. The building’s roof collapsed, and crews were concerned the rest of the building would fall, too.

“The building is not structurally sound,” the fire department said in a press release at 9 a.m. Saturday. “Crews are awaiting heavy equipment to safely demolish the building and completely extinguish the fire.”

“It had to be demolished for safety reasons,” Clingenpeel said.

Downtown streets were closed as crews remained on scene, and the demolition occurred late Saturday afternoon.

The town of Vinton said in a Facebook post at about 8:55 p.m. that several downtown streets would be blocked to allow for continued clean-up activities.

“Beginning tonight the northbound lane of South Pollard Street and the eastbound lane of East Lee Avenue will remain closed to traffic,” the post said. “Please use alternate routes to travel in and around the downtown Vinton area.”

“I believe roads opened late yesterday evening, with the exception of one lane on Lee on one lane on Pollard,” Clingenpeel said Sunday. “We no longer have people on the scene to my knowledge.”

The town of Vinton expressed both gratitude and condolences in a second Facebook post at 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

“We're incredibly thankful for our first responders, public works crews, police officers, fire marshal's office, building commissioner's office, local utility workers, demo contractor's employees, area business owners, and our citizens who responded today when tragedy struck our town,” the post said. “We are grateful that no injuries were sustained by the responders or occupants in the affected buildings. We are sad to learn that several pets were lost and offer our condolences to the owners of the pets.”

Vinton’s Chamber of Commerce said it is collecting donations for displaced individuals. A donation bin was set up Sunday on the side porch of the Vinton War Memorial, according to a Facebook post.

“We will also take donations at the Chamber office starting Tuesday. We will share more info as it develops. The Chamber will be also collection items at Mingle at the Market next weekend!” the post said. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to help the businesses and families involved! Vinton is truly a family!!”

