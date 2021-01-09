Dozens of Virginia Tech athletes got COVID-19. Tech still won't say how many.

Though dozens of Virginia Tech football players contracted COVID-19 last fall, the public may never know the full extent of the virus' reach into Tech athletics.

Since August, the university has repeatedly refused to divulge information about the number of COVID-19 cases among athletes and athletic staff, citing a mix of federal and state privacy laws.

More recently, Tech declined to release data in response to inquiries from The Roanoke Times after a story last month in The New York Times revealed Tech was one of 19 schools out of 130 colleges in the NCAA that did not provide COVID-19 data to the newspaper for what it called "the most comprehensive public measure of the virus in college sports."

Mark Owczarski, a university spokesman, would not say why Tech’s interpretation of privacy laws differed from that of the other 111 universities.

“We certainly understand that other colleges and universities may interpret things differently or have different policies than we do,” he wrote in an email. “We respectfully acknowledge those differences as we make our own decisions. It is not our practice to opine on or comment on the decisions of other universities.”