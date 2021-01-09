Dozens of Virginia Tech athletes got COVID-19. Tech still won't say how many.

Though dozens of Virginia Tech football players contracted COVID-19 last fall, the public may never know the full extent of the virus' reach into Tech athletics.
Since August, the university has repeatedly refused to divulge information about the number of COVID-19 cases among athletes and athletic staff, citing a mix of federal and state privacy laws.
More recently, Tech declined to release data in response to inquiries from The Roanoke Times after a story last month in The New York Times revealed Tech was one of 19 schools out of 130 colleges in the NCAA that did not provide COVID-19 data to the newspaper for what it called "the most comprehensive public measure of the virus in college sports."
Mark Owczarski, a university spokesman, would not say why Tech’s interpretation of privacy laws differed from that of the other 111 universities.
“We certainly understand that other colleges and universities may interpret things differently or have different policies than we do,” he wrote in an email. “We respectfully acknowledge those differences as we make our own decisions. It is not our practice to opine on or comment on the decisions of other universities.”
Three universities in Virginia did provide data to The New York Times on coronavirus cases in their athletic departments: The University of Virginia reported 103 cases, Old Dominion University reported 23 cases and Liberty University reported two cases.
Over the fall, UVa released data about athlete testing and cases in weekly reports to the public.
Numerous Virginia Tech games this school year were postponed because of a positive test or tests on a Virginia Tech team and subsequent quarantining and contract tracing, including the Sept. 19 season-opening football game against UVa; the season-opening men’s soccer game against UVa in October; and four women's volleyball matches in October.
A handful of other Virginia Tech games were postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 issues on rival teams, including a football game against North Carolina State; a men's soccer game against Notre Dame; men's basketball games against Temple and UVa; and women's basketball games against UVa and North Carolina State.
It is also not known how many Virginia Tech teams have had COVID-19 issues prior to their seasons getting under way.
The Virginia Tech wrestling team, for example, opened its season last weekend against Campbell as scheduled. But Hokies wrestling coach Tony Robie said last week that his team "had a fairly significant amount of cases in the fall. … A lot of our guys have already gotten it."
In July, defensive back Caleb Farley made headlines when he opted out of the football season, expressing “deep concerns” about staying healthy after seeing players travel, not get tested, and exercise in close proximity. The university has defended its safety protocols.
Owczarski said Tech “will not disclose how many athletes, coaches and athletic staff have tested positive for COVID-19,” because “we believe it is consistent with applicable federal and state laws related to maintaining privacy of confidential student and employee records and information.”
But in a video news conference last month, Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said that “well over half” of the football team, “maybe three-fourths,” had contracted COVID-19 since March. He said eight out of 10 full-time coaches contracted the virus, including defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, who had to miss the first two games.
With more than 100 players on the Hokies' roster, Babcock’s estimation amounts to upwards of 50 players testing positive for COVID-19.
Asked if Babcock’s disclosure of information violated applicable privacy laws, Tech spokeswoman Tracy Vosburgh said in an email, “The athletic director did not disclose any information that risked the privacy of athletes.”
Vosburgh also declined to confirm or clarify Babcock’s estimate.
“The university upholds its commitment to privacy of the individuals," she said, "and has determined that it is not appropriate to share further context."
Staff writers Mark Berman and Mike Niziolek contributed information to this report.