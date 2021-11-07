Dr. Richard Vari to retire after designing Roanoke medical school's distinctive curriculum

The founding dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, Cynda Johnson, set out to recruit top educators when she established the new school in Roanoke.

At the top of her list was Richard Vari, assistant dean at the University of North Dakota, where he transformed the medical school curriculum into a new learning model.

Johnson said she wasn’t sure how she would convince Vari to come to Virginia, but she called him in the winter of 2008 and told him how great the weather was in Roanoke.

“I knew he was being recruited like crazy,” she said. “But that was my ace in the hole.”

Vari came to Roanoke and designed the medical school’s problem-based learning curriculum, where students learn basic sciences through real-life patient cases. The model is only used in a handful of medical schools across the country and has proven to be an effective tool for first-year students.

In the school’s first year, student test scores were 10 points above the national average and each student was eventually matched with a great residency program, Vari said. Now each year, 5,000 students apply to the medical school and only about 50 are admitted.