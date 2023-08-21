The U.S. Forest Service is restricting off-trail access and camping along a section of the Dragons Tooth Trail, concerned that heavy use of the popular area is harming the environment.

Hikers have inadvertently trampled the pirate brush, a rare native plant, and disturbed the forest floor to the point that erosion has washed sediment into nearby streams, according to a Monday news release from the Forest Service.

“The use out there has just exploded,” said Beth Christensen, district ranger for the Eastern Divide Ranger District.

Working with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club, the Forest Service has designated the land adjacent to the Dragons Tooth and Boy Scout Trails as a Special Biological Area.

Just 1% of the Jefferson National Forest has such a classification, which is given to the forest’s most unique and fragile ecosystems.

“By simply staying on the trail or hiking a little farther away from the stream to find a campsite, visitors can help improve this plant population,” Christensen said.

The area encompasses land along the two trails extending from the Dragons Tooth trailhead on U.S. 311 to the Appalachian Trail, which leads to the prominent rock outcrop.

Signs have been posted and the affected areas are roped off.

Dragons Tooth is part of the Appalachian Trail’s Triple Crown, which also includes the nearby McAfee Knob and Tinker Cliffs. To deal with the area’s increased popularity in recent years, the National Park Service is taking public comment through Aug. 31 on a draft visitor use management plan.

More information can be found at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/projectHome.cfm?projectId=106762.