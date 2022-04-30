Drillfield display dazzles in the dark

An ethereal outdoor projection installation by artist Craig Walsh, “Monuments” is currently being presented on Virginia Tech’s Drillfield as a celebration of unsung community members who impact the New River Valley region — Jacob George, Tara Orlando and Debbie Sherman-Lee.

A university description of the installation reads: “Upending traditional expectations of public monuments and the selective history represented in our public spaces, these unforgettable images projected onto towering trees demonstrate the profound importance of individuals from our community.”

It is being presented in partnership with the Center for Humanities and the Center for Peace Studies and Violence Prevention.

For more on the project and others who were nominated, go to https://artscenter.vt.edu/experiences/monuments.

By The Roanoke Times