Driver dies after car crashes into Roanoke middle school building
A driver was fatally injured Thursday when her vehicle crashed into Addison Middle School and caught fire, according to the Roanoke Police Department and Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The cause of the collision reported just after 3 p.m. remains under investigation, authorities said. Officials were still on scene into the evening outside a Staunton Avenue Northwest entrance to the school.

A large window next to the entryway appeared to have been shattered in the collision. Rescue crews were stabilizing the building.

No students were on site at the time and no school staff were injured, authorities said. The woman who had been driving the vehicle was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. She died later that day, officials said.

Her identity wasn't immediately released as police were still notifying her family. A second person was also hurt and taken to a hospital with injuries described as minor.

No other information was available Thursday evening.

