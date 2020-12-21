Driver dies in crash on U.S. 220 near Rocky Mount, police say

UPDATE:

A driver died Monday afternoon after their car smashed into a dump truck on U.S. 220 in Rocky Mount, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the Route 40 interchange after a state trooper reported clocking the driver's Chevrolet Impala going 81 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone, officials said.

The Impala was headed northbound at the time but took the Route 40 exit when the trooper attempted to pull it over, authorities said.

The car then made a U-turn and got back onto the Route 220 North ramp, officials said, where it collided with the dump truck.

The impact of the crash sent both vehicles across the median and into the southbound lanes. The state police said the Impala driver died at the scene. His identity wasn't immediately released.

The dump truck driver wasn't injured.

The collision remained under investigation Monday night. Most lanes of U.S. 220 around the interchange were closed by the wreck for much of the day but the highway was listed as reopened by 10:30 p.m.

