Driver dies after car crashes into Roanoke middle school building

A driver was fatally injured Thursday when her vehicle crashed into Addison Middle School and caught fire, according to the Roanoke Police Department and Roanoke Fire-EMS.
The cause of the collision reported just after 3 p.m. on Fifth Street Northwest remains under investigation, authorities said.
No students or school staff were injured. The woman who had been driving the vehicle was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. She died later in the day, police said.
Her identity wasn't immediately released as officials were still notifying her family. No other information was available Thursday evening.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
