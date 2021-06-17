Driver dies after car crashes into Roanoke middle school building

A driver was fatally injured Thursday when her vehicle crashed into Addison Middle School and caught fire, according to the Roanoke Police Department and Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The cause of the collision reported just after 3 p.m. on Fifth Street Northwest remains under investigation, authorities said.

No students or school staff were injured. The woman who had been driving the vehicle was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. She died later in the day, police said.

Her identity wasn't immediately released as officials were still notifying her family. No other information was available Thursday evening.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.