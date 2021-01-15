Driver killed in crash Friday morning in Giles County

A driver was killed Friday morning when their vehicle veered into an embankment on a Giles County highway, according to the Virginia State Police.
The single-vehicle crash was reported just after 10:30 a.m. on U.S. 460 near Virginia 580.
The vehicle ran off the road, hit an embankment and overturned, officials said. The driver's name wasn't immediately released.
The crash remains under investigation.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
