Driver killed in crash Friday morning in Giles County
A driver was killed Friday morning when their vehicle veered into an embankment on a Giles County highway, according to the Virginia State Police.

The single-vehicle crash was reported just after 10:30 a.m. on U.S. 460 near Virginia 580.

The vehicle ran off the road, hit an embankment and overturned, officials said. The driver's name wasn't immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation.

