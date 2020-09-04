Driver killed in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway near Rocky Knob

A Patrick County man was killed in a crash Thursday near milepost 168 of the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the National Park Service.
Danny Shelton, 65, of Meadows of Dan was driving south on the parkway when his vehicle crossed left of center and collided with a northbound vehicle, officials said.
Shelton died at the scene. The other driver, whose name was not released, was flown to a local hospital.
The crash was reported about 2:30 p.m. Thursday near Rocky Knob in Floyd County. The National Park Service said its investigation is ongoing.
