Driver killed in crash on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County
A crash killed a driver and wounded three others Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County, according to the Virginia State Police.

The collision happened near mile marker 155 by Troutville. The events leading up to it, however, started miles earlier when a 2014 Ford Fusion began spurring multiple reckless driving complaints from others, officials said.

The complaints started in a neighboring district and then moved to Rockbridge County just before 3:30 p.m. In one instance, authorities said, the car was accused of rear-ending another vehicle near mile marker 175 and not stopping.

A state trooper tried to halt the car after spotting it near mile marker 165, police said. The Ford Fusion was reported to be driving on the shoulder at a high rate of speed at the time.

The car didn’t yield to emergency equipment, authorities said, and continued southbound at speeds of 90 to 100 miles per hour while passing other cars on the right-hand shoulder.

The fatal collision occurred when the car rear-ended a 2010 Toyota Camry, state police said. The Ford overturned. Its driver was ejected and killed.

A woman and two teenagers who were in the Toyota were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

Officials were working Tuesday night to notify the family of the driver who was killed. No other information was immediately available.

