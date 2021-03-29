 Skip to main content
Driver killed in I-18 crash in Roanoke County
Driver killed in I-18 crash in Roanoke County

032921_I81_crash_traffic_cam

All northbound lanes of I-81 near mile marker 137.9 in Roanoke County were closed just before 6 p.m. Monday due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT's 511 system.

 Source: VDOT 511

A driver was killed Monday afternoon on Interstate 81 in a chain-reaction crash between a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles, according to the Virginia State Police.

The collision was reported sometime after 4 p.m. near mile marker 137.9 in Roanoke County.

It appeared that a tractor-trailer rear-ended a vehicle, pushing it into a tour bus that was ahead of it, said Sgt. Rick Garletts.

Interstate traffic had been slowing at the time, Garletts said, possibly affected by another crash site about 5 miles ahead.

The driver of the first vehicle that was struck was killed in the collision, state police said. A passenger was injured and taken to the hospital as was the driver of the tour bus. No one else was on the tour bus at the time.

The name of the person killed wasn’t immediately released as officials were still notifying family.

First responders were still on scene around 6:30 p.m. investigating the crash. All northbound lanes of I-81 had been closed and traffic was being rerouted off Exit 137 near Salem.

VDOT’s 511 system was reporting an 8-mile traffic backup on the northbound corridor just before 6:30 p.m.

Southbound traffic was also slowed, with 4 miles of congestion reported there.

Drivers are urged to expect delays and be cautious. Just before 6:45 p.m., another crash in the northbound lanes near mile marker 128, in Montgomery County, was slowing traffic there, according to 511 updates. The lefthand lane and left shoulder of the interstate were closed near that scene.

