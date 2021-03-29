Driver killed in I-81 crash in Roanoke County

A driver was killed Monday afternoon on Interstate 81 in a chain-reaction crash between a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles, according to the Virginia State Police.

The collision was reported sometime after 4 p.m. near mile marker 137.9 in Roanoke County.

It appeared that a tractor-trailer rear-ended a vehicle, pushing it into a tour bus that was ahead of it, said Sgt. Rick Garletts.

Interstate traffic had been slowing at the time, Garletts said, possibly affected by another crash site about 5 miles ahead.

The driver of the first vehicle that was struck was killed in the collision, state police said. A passenger was injured and taken to the hospital as was the driver of the tour bus. No one else was on the tour bus at the time.

The name of the person killed wasn’t immediately released as officials were still notifying family.

The northbound lanes of I-81 were closed for several hours as first responders handled the crash. The state police reported the scene was cleared by around 8 p.m.

Traffic was rerouted off Exit 137 near Salem and backups of about 8 miles were reported, according to VDOT’s 511 system.