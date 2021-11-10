Driver killed in October wreck identified as Roanoke County teen

The driver killed in an October crash on McVitty Road has been identified as an 18-year-old Hidden Valley High School student.

Gavin William Dent was a senior set to go onto Radford University Carilion's emergency services program, where he earned early acceptance, according to his obituary.

His passion for helping others had spurred him to serve as a volunteer with the Cave Spring Fire Department and as a Civil Air Patrol cadet assisting with search-and-rescue calls.

The teen, who's survived by his parents and a brother, is set to be laid to rest Friday. He was fatally injured Oct. 24 when his Toyota Highlander SUV veered off the road and collided with a tree, according to Roanoke County police.

Dent was wearing his seat belt at the time, said a police spokesman, who released his name in an update Wednesday.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the single-vehicle wreck. The crash happened on a Sunday night in the 3100 block of McVitty Road.

In his obituary, Dent was remembered as someone inspired to help others, whether it be by donating life-saving plasma, volunteering at the food bank or assisting a group that supports military families.