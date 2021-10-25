 Skip to main content
Driver killed in Sunday crash in Roanoke County
A driver was killed late Sunday when their SUV veered off a road and struck a tree, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. in the 3100 block of McVitty Road. The Toyota Highlander SUV was the only vehicle involved.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, officials said. The investigation into the crash is ongoing but neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors.

The driver's identity wasn't immediately released early Monday.

