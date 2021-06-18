 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver killed in Thursday wreck identified as Roanoke woman
0 comments

Driver killed in Thursday wreck identified as Roanoke woman

{{featured_button_text}}
061721-fifth-street-crash

A vehicle crashed into Addison Middle School just after 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the Roanoke Police Department and Roanoke Fire-EMS.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS

The driver who died Thursday after her vehicle crashed into a school building has been identified as Angelia Alexander, 64, of Roanoke, according to police.

The cause of the fatal wreck reported just after 3 p.m. at Addison Middle School remains under investigation, authorities said.

Alexander's vehicle crashed into the Staunton Avenue Northwest side of the school building and caught fire, according to prior statements from first responders and observations at the scene.

Alexander was rushed to a hospital but died later that day. Her identity was released Friday after notification had been made to her family.

No students were in the school when the crash happened, and no school employees were hurt.

One other person was treated for minor injuries, officials said.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert