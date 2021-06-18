Driver killed in Thursday wreck identified as Roanoke woman

The driver who died Thursday after her vehicle crashed into a school building has been identified as Angelia Alexander, 64, of Roanoke, according to police.

The cause of the fatal wreck reported just after 3 p.m. at Addison Middle School remains under investigation, authorities said.

Alexander's vehicle crashed into the Staunton Avenue Northwest side of the school building and caught fire, according to prior statements from first responders and observations at the scene.

Alexander was rushed to a hospital but died later that day. Her identity was released Friday after notification had been made to her family.

No students were in the school when the crash happened, and no school employees were hurt.

One other person was treated for minor injuries, officials said.

