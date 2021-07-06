Driver killed, passengers taken to hospital following Giles County crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Giles County last week that led to the death of a driver and two passengers.

The single-vehicle crash, which state police responded to at 1:29 p.m. Thursday, occurred on Big Stony Creek Road just north of Norcross Road, the agency said Tuesday morning.

A 2015 Ford F-250 was traveling north when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Driver David J. Mitchell, 59, of Christiansburg died at the scene, state police said. He was not wearing a seat belt, the agency said.

Passengers Akeem L. Metz, 37, and Milton R. Boysaw, 52, were both taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Neither of the two passengers, both of Dublin, was wearing a seat belt, state police said.

