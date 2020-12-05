 Skip to main content
Driver trapped after car crashes into Bedford County house
Driver trapped after car crashes into Bedford County house

The driver of a car was trapped Saturday afternoon after it ran into a house in Bedford County.

After being called to the 1800 block of Centerville Road about 2 p.m., rescue crews found a sedan that had crashed into the siding at the bottom of the house, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

A photograph posted to the department's Facebook page showed the front of the car lodged under the house.

With the driver unable to escape, fire and rescue officials had to cut the doors from the car, according to the post. The person was then taken by ambulance to a hospital.

There was no structural damage to the house reported.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

