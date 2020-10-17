 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver wounded in Prices Fork area of Montgomery County
0 comments

Driver wounded in Prices Fork area of Montgomery County

{{featured_button_text}}

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Friday evening shooting of a man driving in the western part of the county.

The driver called the sheriff’s office at about 7:20 p.m. to report being shot and officers met him in the Prices Fork area, a news release said. The driver was taken to a hospital, received treatment and was released, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the victim and described the shooting as an isolated incident.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: The Homeplace Restaurant, citing COVID-19, to close for the rest of 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert