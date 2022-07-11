Drivers advised to avoid Orange Avenue after water main break

Roanoke Police took to social media Monday to warn motorists about a water main break on Orange Avenue-U.S. 460 in northeast Roanoke.

Crews will be working throughout the night to repair the break, and both westbound lanes of Orange Avenue will be closed for the majority of the day Tuesday until the road asphalt and concrete is restored, according to the Western Virginia Water Authority

A detour has been set up on Gus Nicks Boulevard, and the water authority recommended that commuters coming into Roanoke Tuesday morning avoid Orange Avenue.

The water main break occurred in the 2100 block of the street, near the intersection of and Gus W. Nicks Boulevard. Westbound traffic was diverted off Orange Avenue at Gus W. Nicks.