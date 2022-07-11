 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Drivers advised to avoid Orange Avenue after water main break

  • 0
071222-roa-va-watermainbreak

Water floods a portion of Orange Avenue Northwest in Roanoke Monday afternoon due to a water main break.

 Emma Coleman

Roanoke Police took to social media Monday to warn motorists about a water main break on Orange Avenue-U.S. 460 in northeast Roanoke.

Crews will be working throughout the night to repair the break, and both westbound lanes of Orange Avenue will be closed for the majority of the day Tuesday until the road asphalt and concrete is restored, according to the Western Virginia Water Authority

A detour has been set up on Gus Nicks Boulevard, and the water authority recommended that commuters coming into Roanoke Tuesday morning avoid Orange Avenue.

The water main break occurred in the 2100 block of the street, near the intersection of and Gus W. Nicks Boulevard. Westbound traffic was diverted off Orange Avenue at Gus W. Nicks.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Roanoke's Campbell Court ... going, going, gone

Roanoke's Campbell Court ... going, going, gone

The now largely demolished Campbell Court bus station site between Campbell and Salem avenues soon will be the location of one of the largest construction projects in downtown Roanoke since the 1990s.

Watch Now: Related Video

Viral news video in Japan shows penguins refusing to eat cheaper fish

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert