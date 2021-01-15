Drivers urged to avoid Bent Mountain Road as snow creates hazardous conditions

Vehicles are getting stuck in the winding curves of Bent Mountain Road (U.S. 221) this afternoon as snow begins to fall over the area.

The Roanoke County Police Department said it's dealing with several disabled vehicles and a jack-knifed tractor-trailer around the mountainside road's 8700 block.

"Drivers are asked to please stay clear of Bent Mountain Rd if possible at this time," officials wrote in a public advisory.

"Snow is continuing to accumulate very rapidly causing road conditions to be very dangerous as this time. Please drive slowly and with extreme caution if you have to travel through this area."

The Virginia Department of Transportation is aware of the the road conditions, officials said, and is in the process of plowing and salt spreading.

Snow and sleet reports were streaky across the region Friday afternoon, but precipitation was collecting on roadways in some areas. Drivers should be mindful that road conditions can vary dramatically based on elevation.

Staff writer Kevin Myatt contributed information to this report.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.